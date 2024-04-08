JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $198.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

MMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,376. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $166.99 and a 1 year high of $209.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.37. The stock has a market cap of $100.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

