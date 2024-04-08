JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $12.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,185,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,410,132. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. V.F. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

