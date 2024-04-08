JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $17.50

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.46.

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Horizon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in First Horizon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in First Horizon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

