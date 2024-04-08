JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $104.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,724. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $190,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,150,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,105.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $190,413.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,150,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,005 shares of company stock worth $22,979,552. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

