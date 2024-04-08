JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.16. 2,265,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

