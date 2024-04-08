JPMorgan European Discovery Trust (LON:JEDT) Sets New 1-Year High at $470.00

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 470 ($5.90) and last traded at GBX 470 ($5.90), with a volume of 94916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 466.50 ($5.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. The company has a market capitalization of £705.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,599.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 440.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 408.37.

In other news, insider Marc van Gelder bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 443 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £132,900 ($166,834.04). 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

