JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.4%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.84 and last traded at $53.81. 586,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,629,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.59.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.