JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.4%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.84 and last traded at $53.81. 586,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,629,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.59.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

