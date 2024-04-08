JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.4%

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2024

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.84 and last traded at $53.81. 586,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,629,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.59.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.