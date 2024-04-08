K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.04

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$37.04 and last traded at C$36.98, with a volume of 18960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KBL

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of C$391.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

About K-Bro Linen

(Get Free Report)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.