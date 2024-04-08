Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.36

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.36 and last traded at $93.49, with a volume of 8339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KALU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.01 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.48%.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,012,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 99.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 27.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

