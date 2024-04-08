Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Price Target to $30.50

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.50 to $30.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $23.54 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $417.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $135,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,404.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 66.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 355.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

