Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $39.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CFG. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.88.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $33.98 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.