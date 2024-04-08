Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Target Price to $14.00

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FFIC. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flushing Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

FFIC opened at $11.92 on Friday. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $346.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.84 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 4.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flushing Financial

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,453.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,746.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $250,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $427,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $96,453.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,746.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

