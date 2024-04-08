KeyCorp Trims Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price to $90.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.33% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.58.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $73.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at $52,008,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,000 shares of company stock worth $7,188,790 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 124.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 757.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

