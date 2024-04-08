Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 60,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 124,023 shares.The stock last traded at $21.38 and had previously closed at $21.12.

KE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $531.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $421.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.60 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

