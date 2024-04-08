Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 13,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 32,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 486,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 730,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,973,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.