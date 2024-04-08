KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Position Trimmed by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 1.5% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,699,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,764,000 after buying an additional 260,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,688,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,100. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.71. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $103.48. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.