KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.65. 2,064,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,012. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.71. The company has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

