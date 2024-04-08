KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $800.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $625.00 to $800.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on KLAC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $664.72.

KLAC stock traded up $3.26 on Monday, hitting $686.10. 239,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,495. KLA has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The stock has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $670.74 and a 200-day moving average of $579.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KLA will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,728,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 52.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in KLA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,469,000 after acquiring an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of KLA by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,008,000 after acquiring an additional 301,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

