Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.

KSS stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

