Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Free Report) traded down 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.11. 243,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 89,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of -0.78.

About Kootenay Silver

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

