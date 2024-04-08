Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.15

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 89642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
