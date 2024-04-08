Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.15

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 89642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PNG

Kraken Robotics Stock Down 0.9 %

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$228.78 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.71.

(Get Free Report)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.