KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Axim Planning & Wealth

Axim Planning & Wealth lowered its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,925 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises 23.8% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Axim Planning & Wealth owned 0.50% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $25,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,943 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,223,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,332,000 after purchasing an additional 363,661 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,215,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,393 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,156,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,136,000 after purchasing an additional 444,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 208.5% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,095,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,540 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,919,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,427,732. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $32.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

