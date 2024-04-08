Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shares Gap Down to $57.31

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.31, but opened at $55.89. Kroger shares last traded at $56.55, with a volume of 626,461 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Kroger Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kroger by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 118,581 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,647,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,175,000 after buying an additional 115,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 23.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,183,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,716,000 after acquiring an additional 412,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

