LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 10,200 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Datadog makes up about 2.0% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.11% of Datadog worth $42,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $125.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,549. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,036.67 and a beta of 1.16. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $138.61.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $15,262,768.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,699,146.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $15,262,768.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,699,146.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 730,390 shares of company stock worth $93,147,705. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

