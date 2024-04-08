LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 28,500 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1,619.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $776.09. 986,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $750.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $646.65. The company has a market cap of $737.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $363.04 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

