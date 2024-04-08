LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Grows Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,200 shares during the quarter. Confluent comprises approximately 0.8% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.26% of Confluent worth $18,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter valued at $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $2,161,050.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at $23,964,705.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $2,161,050.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,964,705.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 2,724 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $87,576.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,433,170 shares of company stock valued at $46,438,029 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFLT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFLT

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Confluent

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.