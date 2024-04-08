LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Grows Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 407,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises about 1.6% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.12% of Cloudflare worth $33,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2,422.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.00. 980,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,904. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of -173.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $5,505,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,351,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $5,505,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at $40,351,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $4,955,002.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,389.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 972,985 shares of company stock valued at $93,393,755 in the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

