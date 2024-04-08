LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $1.05 Million Position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.30% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 6.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 30,244 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILT stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 42,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,308. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $338.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.59. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $7.16.

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 8.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

