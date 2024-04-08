LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $10.37 Million Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,043,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,860,000 after buying an additional 2,516,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,295,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $63,014,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,172,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,515. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $84.48.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.