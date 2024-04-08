LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $15.43 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,400 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $15,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after buying an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,687,787,000 after buying an additional 527,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fortinet by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.58. 2,696,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,165,041. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

