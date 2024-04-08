LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Garmin by 62.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 22,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Garmin by 118.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 232,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 125,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,724. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.82. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $149.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,192,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,173,339.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,192,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,173,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 in the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

