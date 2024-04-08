LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,307,000 after buying an additional 5,041,371 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 40.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $61,799,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rollins by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after buying an additional 1,419,569 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROL. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

ROL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 572,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,377. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

