LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $8.91 Million Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,453 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.09% of Bruker worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 90.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 145.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Bruker by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.20. The stock had a trading volume of 258,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In related news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

