LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Raises Stake in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Redwire were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwire during the second quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Redwire by 91.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Redwire in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 719.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Redwire in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Redwire stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. 72,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,667. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. Redwire Co. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $284.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Redwire Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

