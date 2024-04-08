LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 11,734 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.07% of Dynatrace worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 11,824.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $82,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $84,600,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,285,187 shares of company stock valued at $751,264,421. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DT traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,900. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

