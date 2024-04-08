LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 1,220 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Prologis were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $1.51 on Monday, reaching $126.25. The stock had a trading volume of 907,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.92. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

