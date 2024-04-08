LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 1,500 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 798.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.42. 1,980,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.62. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRMB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,146 shares of company stock valued at $822,509 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.