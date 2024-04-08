LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Trims Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 355,311 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $13,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $2,734,628 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

YUM stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.09. The stock had a trading volume of 642,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,319. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.94%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

