LBG Media (LON:LBG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $65.54

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.54 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 68.44 ($0.86), with a volume of 41606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.09 ($0.85).

LBG Media Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £143.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2,281.33 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

About LBG Media

(Get Free Report)

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.