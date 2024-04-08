LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,890,000 after buying an additional 26,934 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 223,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LendingTree by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 87,154 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

