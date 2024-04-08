Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $25.00 at UBS Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 14,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $309,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,727 shares of company stock worth $3,275,016 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,294,342 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $112,637,000 after buying an additional 90,776 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at $2,834,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after buying an additional 610,838 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 306.8% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,916 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,310,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

