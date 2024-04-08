Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LNC opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.07%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

