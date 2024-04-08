Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 43.7% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.29 million and $389.81 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,160,231 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,141,496.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00626342 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $210.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
