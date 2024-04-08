Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 43.7% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.29 million and $389.81 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,160,231 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,141,496.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00626342 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $210.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

