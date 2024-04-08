Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.4% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $454.78. 194,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,262. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.76 and a 200-day moving average of $440.04. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

