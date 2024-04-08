Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:LOMA traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $7.12. 137,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $831.19 million, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,376,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 109,924 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,522,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 126,571 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,444,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 184,419 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 220,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 418,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

