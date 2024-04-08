Loom Network (LOOM) Achieves Market Cap of $134.06 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $134.06 million and approximately $11.79 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,224,270,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

