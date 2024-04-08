Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.5% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,091,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 68,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,329,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

LOW stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,426. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.