LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Raised to $312.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $302.00 to $312.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LPLA. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.45.

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.69. The company had a trading volume of 32,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,693. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $274.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $1,485,582.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,462.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 74,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

