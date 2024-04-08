MA Private Wealth Acquires Shares of 12,700 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

MA Private Wealth acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.61. 1,603,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,686. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $950.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.19 million. Research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

