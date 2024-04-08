MA Private Wealth Decreases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MA Private Wealth lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,534 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MA Private Wealth owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.97. 744,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,721. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.68. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $115.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

